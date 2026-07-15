Indian bowlers with 30-plus ODI wickets in England
What's the story
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah finally returned to ODIs after over two years, featuring in the 2nd ODI against England at Edgbaston. Playing his maiden ODI since the 2023 World Cup final, Bumrah showed his impeccable lengths. While the visitors won by six wickets, he raced to 150 ODI wickets. He also entered an elite club of Indians with 30-plus ODI wickets in England.
#1
Jasprit Bumrah: 31 wickets
Apart from completing 150 ODI wickets, Bumrah reached another landmark. He became India's highest wicket-taker in England in ODIs.
Bumrah is one of only two Indians with 30-plus ODI wickets in the country.
The premier pacer now has 31 wickets from just 17 ODIs at an average of 21.93 in England. His tally includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer.
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Best match haul for India in England
According to ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has the fourth-best match figures and the best for India in England in the format. He took 6/19 against England at The Oval in 2022. India successfully chased down 111 without losing a wicket.
#2
Ravindra Jadeja: 30 wickets
At Edgbaston, Bumrah surpassed Ravindra Jadeja, the only other Indian with 30-plus ODI wickets in England.
Jadeja, who starred in several momentous games, has taken 30 wickets from 22 ODIs at an average of 28.03 in the nation. Like Bumrah, the left-arm spinner also owns a four-wicket haul and a fifer.
Jadeja's best match haul in England came in 2013 (5/36, The Oval).