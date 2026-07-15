Indian bowlers with 30-plus ODI wickets in England

Apart from completing 150 ODI wickets, Bumrah reached another landmark. He became India's highest wicket-taker in England in ODIs.

Bumrah is one of only two Indians with 30-plus ODI wickets in the country.

The premier pacer now has 31 wickets from just 17 ODIs at an average of 21.93 in England. His tally includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer.