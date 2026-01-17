These bowlers boast five-wicket hauls against GG in WPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) , on Friday, secured their third consecutive win in the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) . The team defeated Gujarat Giants by 32 runs in Navi Mumbai, with Shreyanka Patil emerging as the star of the match. She took five wickets as GG were folded for 150 while chasing a 183-run target. On this note, we list down the bowlers with fifers against GG in WPL history.

#3 Shreyanka Patil - 5/23 in 2026 RCB's total of 182/7 in the aforementioned game proved enough as Shreyanka's exceptional bowling performance tormented the GG batters. She took one wicket in each of her first three overs before scalping two in her fourth. Big hitters like Beth Mooney, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, and Tanuja Kanwer were among her victims as GG were all out for 150. The off-spinner finished with five wickets for just 23 runs in her 3.5 overs.

#2 Nandani Sharma - 5/33 in 2025 Earlier in the ongoing season, Delhi Capitals pacer Nandani Sharma etched her name in WPL history books with a stupendous spell against the Giants in Navi Mumbai. Four of her five wickets came in the 20th over, which also included a hat-trick. Though Sharma finished with 5/33 from four overs, GG posted a massive 209/10 while batting first and later won by four runs.

Advertisement