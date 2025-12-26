Ashes 2025-26: Record attendance sets new record at MCG

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) witnessed a historic moment on Friday as it welcomed a staggering 94,199 fans on the opening day of the fourth Ashes Test. The turnout has set a new record for the highest single-day cricket attendance at this iconic venue. The previous records were held by two major events: Australia's Boxing Day victory over England in 2013 (91,112 attendees) and the Australia-New Zealand World Cup Final in 2015 (93,013 attendees).

Event popularity MCG's Boxing Day Tests draw massive crowds The MCG's Boxing Day Tests have long been a major attraction in the global cricket calendar, drawing some of the largest crowds for cricket events. The 100,024-capacity stadium was buzzing with energy under partly cloudy skies. However, it's worth noting that while AFL grand finals attract over 100,000 spectators, cricket attendance is limited as some seats have to be removed from both ends of the ground.

Match highlights England's bowlers shine, dismiss AUS for 152 The record-breaking crowd witnessed an impressive display from England's bowlers, who took full advantage of the lively conditions. They bundled Australia out for just 152 runs. Josh Tongue was the star performer for England, taking a five-wicket haul and becoming the first visiting England bowler to do so at MCG in 27 years. His performance helped England gain an early edge in this high-stakes match.

Information England respond with a paltry score of 110 Australia outfoxed England with the ball, bowling them out for 110. Michael Neser picked four wickets with Scott Boland picking a three-fer. England handed the Aussies a 42-run lead. In their 2nd innings, Australia ended the day unscathed (4/0).