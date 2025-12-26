The fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes series witnessed a dramatic first day with a staggering 20 wickets falling at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Australia , batting first, were bowled out for 152 runs. However, they quickly turned the tables by dismissing England for just 110 runs. The match now hangs in the balance as Australia ended Day 1 with a lead of 46 runs and all 10 second-innings wickets intact.

Match dynamics Australia's collapse and England's response England's captain Ben Stokes won the toss on a green pitch and opted to bowl first. His decision paid off as Australia's innings ended at 152 runs, with Josh Tongue taking five wickets for 45 runs. However, England couldn't capitalize on their bowling performance as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Despite a brief recovery led by Harry Brook and Stokes, England were all out for 110 runs in their first innings.

First innings Tongue rattles Australia in morning session Tongue's five-wicket haul came in a blistering spell, where he dismissed opener Jake Weatherald (10), number three Marnus Labuschagne (6), and recalled number four Steve Smith (9). Australia's batting lineup crumbled under pressure, with Michael Neser top-scoring with a modest 35 runs. Usman Khawaja (29) and Alex Carey (20) were their only other batters to touch the 20-run mark. While Gus Atkinson took two wickets in the innings, Stokes and Brydon Carse chipped in with one wicket each.

England innings Here's how England replied England couldn't capitalize on their bowling performance as they lost wickets at regular intervals. They lost four wickets for 16 runs before Brook (41) and Stokes (16) tried to steady the ship with a 50-run partnership. Gus Atkinson's 35-ball 28 was vital in taking England's total past 100. Seven of their batters were dismissed inside 10 runs. Neser dismissed four batters as Boland made three strikes. The in-form Mitchell Starc also took two wickets.

Information Boland, Head were unbeaten at stumps In their second innings, Australia ended Day One at 4/0 with Scott Boland (4) and Travis Head at the crease, yet to face a ball. This took their overall lead to 46 runs. Hence, the Aussies would definitely be the happier team at the end of the play.

Tongue Tongue claims his third Test fifer Tongue was the pick of the England bowlers, claiming 5/45 in 11.2 overs. He has now raced to 41 Test wickets 27.04. The pacer now owns three fifers and two four-fers in England whites. In the ongoing series, he has raced to 10 wickets from three innings at 17.90. As per ESPNcricinfo, Tongue became the first England bowler to take a five-for in a men's Test at the MCG in this century.

Rivalry Tongue traps Steve Smith for third time Australia's batting talisman Steve Smith was also only one Tongue's victims. He could only manage nine runs off 31 runs. In Test matches, Smith has faced 69 balls against Tongue and been dismissed three times in as many meetings, as per ESPNcricinfo. The batter has managed just 35 runs in this battle at 11.66.

Brook Brook gets to this feat England's top scorer in the first innings, Brook made made 41 off 34 balls (2 fours, 2 sixes). During his stay, Brook became the joint-second-fastest England batter to complete 3,000 Test runs, having taken just 57 innings. He also became the fastest batter to complete 3,000 Test runs in terms of balls faced (3,468).

Brook A look at his numbers Playing his 34th Test match, Brook has raced to 3,034 runs at an average of 54.17, as per ESPNcricinfo. Brook, who is among the front-runners of England's Bazball approach, already has 10 tons and 14 half-centuries across 57 innings. He has a strike rate of 86.85 in the format. Brook made his Test debut for England in September 2022.

Crowd Record attendance The MCG witnessed a historic moment today as it welcomed a staggering 93,442 fans on the opening day of the game. The turnout has set a new record for the highest single-day cricket attendance at this iconic venue. The previous records were held by two major events: Australia's Boxing Day victory over England in 2013 (91,112 attendees) and the Australia-New Zealand World Cup Final in 2015 (93,013 attendees).

Information Neser and Boland shine for AUS Neser's 4/45 from 10 overs saw him race to 17 wickets from 4 matches. He claimed his maiden four-fer (5w: 1). Overall, this was his 21st four-fer in FC cricket. He owns 423 scalps. Meanwhile, Boland managed 3/30 from 9 overs. He has raced to 76 scalps for the Aussies.