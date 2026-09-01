3rd ODI, Zimbabwe's Brad Evans claims four-fer versus Australia: Stats

Evans removed both Aussie openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head to reduce the visitors to 25/2.

In the 26th over, he broke an 85-run stand between Josh Inglis and Alex Carey by dismissing the latter.

Evans completed his four-fer in the 46th over by taking the wicket of Adam Zampa. Australia were 245/9 at this stage.

Evans finished with 4/47 from his 10 overs.