3rd ODI, Zimbabwe's Brad Evans claims four-fer versus Australia: Stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe put up a strong batting performance against Australia in the third ODI of the series. The team posted their second-highest total against Australia after being asked to bat first. Half-centuries from Innocent Kaia off 59 balls, Craig Ervine, and Sikandar Raza helped Zimbabwe reach a total of 271 runs at Harare Sports Club. However, Australia got the job done, winning with one wicket and one ball to spare. Despite Brad Evans picking 4 wickets, the Aussies pulled off a win.
Performance
Evans puts up a fight for Zimbabwe
Evans removed both Aussie openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head to reduce the visitors to 25/2.
In the 26th over, he broke an 85-run stand between Josh Inglis and Alex Carey by dismissing the latter.
Evans completed his four-fer in the 46th over by taking the wicket of Adam Zampa. Australia were 245/9 at this stage.
Evans finished with 4/47 from his 10 overs.
Numbers
Maiden four-fer for Evans in ODIs
Evans owns 29 ODI scalps from 23 matches at an average of 32.2. He recorded his maiden four-fer (5w: 1).
As per Cricinfo, 11 of his wickets have come from six matches against the Aussies at 25.54.
In 51 List A games, the 29-year-old Evans has picked 70 scalps at 27.38. He clocked his 4th four-fer in List A cricket.
Record
Evans clocks this record
Evans finished the series with 9 scalps from 3 matches.
As per Cricbuzz, it's the third-most scalps by a Zimbabwe bowler in a three-match ODI series.
Most wickets for ZIM in a 3-match ODI series
11 - Brian Vitori vs BAN, 2011 (home)
10 - Ed Rainsford vs IRE, 2010 (home)
9 - Brad Evans vs AUS, 2026 (home)*
8 - Richard Ngarava vs IRE, 2024 (away)