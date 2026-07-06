Norway stun Brazil, reach FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals: Stats

Haaland

Haaland attains these feats

As per Opta, Haaland is now the first player to score as many as seven goals in his first four FIFA World Cup appearances since Gerd Müller in 1970, who scored eight for Germany. Haaland won all four of his aerial duels against Brazil and has the best aerial duel success of any striker to contest more than 15 at the FIFA World Cup since 1966 (78%, won 14/18). As per Squawka, Haaland has now scored in each of his last 14 competitive matches for Norway. He owns 27 goals in these 14 matches.