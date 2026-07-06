Norway stun Brazil, reach FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals: Stats
What's the story
In a stunning turn of events, Brazil have been knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by Norway at MetLife Stadium. The defeat came after Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored two late goals in their last-16 tie. The match ended 2-1 in favor of Norway, who will now face either England or Mexico in the quarter-finals. Neymar scored a late consolation goal for Brazil from the penalty spot.
Match highlights
Haaland's late brace sends Norway through
Haaland broke the deadlock in the 79th minute, heading a cross from substitute winger Andreas Schjelderup past Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson. He scored again in stoppage time, firing a low drive from outside the box into the corner of the net. Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes had an earlier penalty saved by Norway's goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, leaving them to rue their missed chances. Neymar scored at the death and by then Brazil were already done and dusted.
Milestone achievement
Historic win for Norway; Brazil face wrath
The victory over Brazil marks Norway's first-ever qualification for the World Cup quarter-finals. Haaland's brace took his tournament tally to seven goals, putting him in a three-way tie with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot. Meanwhile, Brazil has suffered another early exit from the tournament, continuing their streak of disappointing performances on the world stage. It was also Brazil's first R16 exit since the 1990 World Cup.
Haaland
Haaland attains these feats
As per Opta, Haaland is now the first player to score as many as seven goals in his first four FIFA World Cup appearances since Gerd Müller in 1970, who scored eight for Germany. Haaland won all four of his aerial duels against Brazil and has the best aerial duel success of any striker to contest more than 15 at the FIFA World Cup since 1966 (78%, won 14/18). As per Squawka, Haaland has now scored in each of his last 14 competitive matches for Norway. He owns 27 goals in these 14 matches.
Information
Haaland races to 62 international goals
Haaland owns 7 goals at FIFA World Cup 2026 from 4 matches. Notably, he has scored braces in three of these matches (also versus Senegal and Iraq). Overall, Haaland has amassed 62 goals for Norway in just 54 matches.
Do you know?
Neymar scores his 9th World Cup goal
Neymar's goal was his ninth for Brazil at the World Cup. He has now gone level with former Brazil stars Ademir, Vava and Jairzinho (9 each). Overall, Neymar has netted 80 goals for Brazil in 130 matches across competitions.
Records
Unwanted records for Brazil
As per Opta, Brazil have now lost their last seven knockout matches at the World Cup against European opposition. Brazil are also experiencing their longest barren run in World Cup history, having failed to lift the trophy in each of the last six editions of the tournament since their last win in 2002. Brazil have beaten every single nation they've faced apart from Norway. Across 5 meetings, they have failed to find success (D2 L3).