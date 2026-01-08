Brendon McCullum accepts 'tweaks' needed as ECB reviews Ashes defeat

Brendon McCullum , the England cricket team head coach, has acknowledged the need for "tweaks" in his approach if he wants to continue in his role. This comes after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a "thorough review" of the team's 4-1 Ashes series loss Down Under. Despite being under contract for another two years, McCullum's position has been under the scanner after England lost the series in Australia inside 11 days.

Review findings ECB acknowledges shortcomings in Ashes campaign Richard Gould, the ECB's chief executive, admitted that England fell short of their goal to win the Ashes in Australia. He highlighted a lack of consistency across all conditions and phases of the contest as a major issue. Gould also pointed out potential weaknesses such as team culture, inflexibility, and attention to detail within the squad.

Forward strategy ECB's commitment to improvement Gould emphasized that the ECB is determined to learn from this tour and improve quickly. He said a comprehensive review of the campaign is already underway, covering tour planning and preparation, individual performance and behaviors, as well as adaptability. The team will now focus on their impending white-ball tour to Sri Lanka ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, starting in February.

Coach's response McCullum's willingness to adapt and improve In the wake of England's defeat in Sydney, McCullum hinted at his willingness to tweak his methods. However, he was clear that he didn't want to be told what to do. "I'm all for progress and evolution in all sports," McCullum said. He added, "I'm not against assistance, but I also have a firm belief in how to get the best out of these players."

Captain's support Stokes backs McCullum amid ECB's review process It is understood that skipper Ben Stokes will be consulted for his feedback as part of the ECB review. He reiterated his support for McCullum and said he expects him to lead their home Test series against New Zealand in June. "I absolutely love working with Baz. He's a great man, and he's a very, very, very good coach," Stokes said while backing McCullum amid the ongoing review process.