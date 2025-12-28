Brett Lee inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame: Details 

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. The announcement was made by Peter King, the Chair of the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. The legendary fast bowler took 380 wickets in ODIs and a total of 718 wickets across all formats in international cricket. He was also a part of two ODI World Cup-winning squads. Here are further details.

Career highlights Lee's remarkable journey and achievements Lee made his international debut in 1999 and went on to play 76 Tests, taking 310 wickets at an average of 33.92. He also claimed five wickets in a match on six occasions and had a best of six for 49. In ODIs, he played 221 matches with an average of just under 24. 28 of his wickets came in 25 T20Is at 25.50.

Legacy Lee's impact on Australian cricket Lee's induction into the Hall of Fame is a testament to his contributions to Australian cricket. He was part of the 2003 World Cup-winning team and played a key role in Australia's dominance during that period. His extreme pace and ability to bowl yorkers made him one of the most feared bowlers in world cricket.

Early career Lee's journey from a young tearaway to a superstar Lee's journey from a young tearaway to a superstar spearhead is filled with magic moments. He made his first-class debut for an Australian Cricket Academy (ACA) side in New Zealand in April 1995. Despite being limited by back stress fractures over the next couple of years, he turned heads with his express pace and "nice action and good rhythm," as noted by Matthew Hayden.