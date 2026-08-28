T20I Tri-Series, SA's Dewald Brevis slams 75 versus Namibia: Stats

South Africa's top order struggled against Namibia's bowlers, with only Brevis coming good.

He came to bat in at number three.

His only support came from debutant Duan Jansen, who scored an unbeaten 25 runs.

The rest of the team faltered under pressure as the Namibia bowlers kept things under control.

Despite a valiant effort by Brevis, South Africa fell short of the target.

Ruben Trumpelmann dismissed Brevis in the 18th over with South Africa being reduced to 133/6.