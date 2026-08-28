T20I Tri-Series, SA's Dewald Brevis slams 75 versus Namibia: Stats
What's the story
Namibia registered a historic victory over South Africa in the opening match of their home T20I Tri-Series 2026. The win came by 18 runs, keeping Namibia's unbeaten record against the Proteas intact in T20 internationals. Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp helped Namibia score 163/9 in 20 overs. In response, Dewald Brevis fought for the Proteas with a solid 75-run knock. However, his effort went in vain as his side managed 143/9.
Batting woes
South African batters struggle with only Brevis making an impact
South Africa's top order struggled against Namibia's bowlers, with only Brevis coming good.
He came to bat in at number three.
His only support came from debutant Duan Jansen, who scored an unbeaten 25 runs.
The rest of the team faltered under pressure as the Namibia bowlers kept things under control.
Despite a valiant effort by Brevis, South Africa fell short of the target.
Ruben Trumpelmann dismissed Brevis in the 18th over with South Africa being reduced to 133/6.
Runs
Brevis slams his 2nd fifty for the Proteas
Brevis's knock of 75 had four fours and five sixes. He consumed 50 balls.
In 31 matches for South Africa, he has amassed 772 runs at 28.59. He recorded his 2nd fifty (100s: 1).
Brevis has now slammed 60 sixes for the Proteas, striking at 161.84, as per Cricinfo.
Over 500 of his runs (505) have come in away matches (home of opposition).
Information
15th fifty in 20 overs cricket
Overall in the 20-over format, Brevis has racked up 3,678 runs from 155 matches (142 innings) at 28.96. His strike rate is 151.79. He recorded his 15th half-century (100s: 3). He has smoked 270 sixes.