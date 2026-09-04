Yankuba Minteh can still get his dream move, says Hurzeler
What's the story
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has said that Yankuba Minteh could still "fulfill his dream" of a transfer to Liverpool. The statement comes after the Seagulls rejected multiple bids from the Reds during the 2026 summer transfer window. Liverpool had tabled offers of £50 million and £60 million for the winger, but both were turned down as Brighton were holding out for closer to £70 million.
Player profile
Minteh's stats for Brighton
Minteh, a 22-year-old Gambian international who joined Brighton from Newcastle for £30 million in 2024, primarily plays on the right wing.
He has made 73 appearances for the Seagulls so far, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists.
Hurzeler said that if the whole team succeeds and Minteh shines individually, he could attract attention from other clubs in future transfer windows.
Team spirit
Minteh committed to Brighton, says Hurzeler
Despite the failed move to Liverpool, Hurzeler has stressed that Minteh is "definitely" committed to Brighton.
Speaking to reporters, he said, "He wears the Brighton colors, he wears the Brighton badge. He has been with us for two years now as part of the squad."
The manager also emphasized that individual players can shine if they achieve success as a team.
Transfer activity
Brighton make money from player sales
Even though Minteh stayed at Brighton, the club still made a lot of money from player sales during the transfer window. This includes Carlos Baleba's £70 million move to Manchester United.
As per Sky Sports News, defender Jan Paul van Hecke joined Tottenham Hostpur for £52m whereas Carl Rushworth made a move to promoted Coventry City for £22.5m.
Also leaving the club were Diego Coppola to Paris FC for £17m and striker Danny Welbeck to Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.