Brendon McCullum backs Harry Brook as future Test captain: Details
What's the story
Brendon McCullum, England's white-ball head coach, has backed Harry Brook as a potential future captain of the England Test team. Brook is currently leading the ODI and T20I teams. However, he was only vice-captain until the recent Test series against New Zealand, when Ben Stokes was suspended for a breach of curfew during an internal investigation. Joe Root was named as the interim captain for that match.
Leadership change
Root reinstated as Test captain after series defeat
After the series defeat and Stokes's retirement, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided to reappoint Root as the full-time Test captain.
This decision came instead of promoting Brook to the leadership role.
Stokes himself had questioned the decision to overlook Brook for the job.
McCullum also echoed those sentiments in an interview with Sky Sports.
Future prospects
McCullum backs Brook for Test leadership role
McCullum said, "Everyone knows the affection that I have for Harry. He's a wonderful player and he's doing a fine job as white-ball leader."
He added, "I think his time will come in the Test job. I'm looking forward to working with him and hopefully growing and developing him into the leader that he can become."
Coaching transition
ECB appoints Stephen Fleming as McCullum's successor
While McCullum continues his role as England's ODI and T20I coach, the ECB has appointed Stephen Fleming as his successor for the Test team.
McCullum praised Fleming, saying he is "a little bit like me, but better."
He added that "he'll do a great job," and praised the ECB for securing someone of Fleming's caliber to commit to English cricket.
Collaboration
McCullum, Fleming committed to English cricket's success across all formats
McCullum and Fleming share a close bond and are both committed to ensuring success for English cricket across all formats.
"We want to set this up so that English cricket can be successful across all three formats of the game," McCullum said.
He added, "That is going to take some give and take at times, we both understand that."