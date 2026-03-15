Bruno Fernandes completes 100 assists for Manchester United: Key stats
What's the story
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has attained another significant milestone for the club. In Matchweek 30 of the Premier League 2025-26 season, Fernandes provided two assists against Aston Villa as the home team ended up winning 3-1. After feeding Casemiro from a corner, Fernandes provided a superb pass for Matheus Cunha to help his side restore the lead before Benjamin Sesko added a third.
Do you know?
Fernandes joins an exclusive company
Fernandes is now the third player in Manchester United's history to clock 100+ goals (105) and 100+ assists. He has joined Ryan Giggs (G161 A249) and Wayne Rooney (G253 A131). Notably, this is Fernandes' 319th match for the Red Devils across all competitions.
Records
Fernandes breaks Beckham's record and presenting his Premier League returns
Fernandes now holds the record for the most assists in a Premier League season for Manchester United (16). He has broken David Beckham's record of 15 assists in a season for the club in 1999-00. In the ongoing Premier League campaign, Fernandes has 16 assists and 7 goals from 27 matches. Overall, Fernandes has clocked 67 Premier League assists in addition to scoring 69.
Twitter Post
Century!
A century of goals ⚽️— Premier League (@premierleague) March 15, 2026
A century of assists 🅰️
Bruno Fernandes, a @ManUtd icon 🌟 pic.twitter.com/mNwxYV066E