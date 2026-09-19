England's Brydon Carse cleared of assault charges: Details here
What's the story
England fast bowler Brydon Carse will not face any charges after Derbyshire Police dropped its investigation into an alleged assault last month. The decision comes after the alleged victim declined to file a complaint, prompting no further action from law enforcement. The incident had led to Carse's removal from England's Test squad for the ongoing series against Pakistan.
Incident details
Arrest and the subsequent investigation
Carse was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly after police were called to Molly Malones in Wardwick, Derby, on August 23.
The incident was captured on social media, showing Carse in handcuffs. However, he was later de-arrested after his details were taken by officers.
Following this incident, Derbyshire Police launched an investigation into the alleged assault allegations against Carse.
Inquiry outcome
Police statement on the incident
The police investigation into the alleged assault has now been closed, with no action to be taken.
A statement from Derbyshire Police said, "An investigation into reports of an assault in Derby city center has been closed."
The statement further clarified that officers had attended Molly Malones in the early hours of August 23 and arrested a man on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly who was then de-arrested after his details were taken by officers.
Disciplinary proceedings
What next for Carse?
Despite the police investigation being closed, Carse will now face an investigation from the Cricket Regulator.
This is to determine if he will face any disciplinary action from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
Carse was dropped from England's Test squad for their series against Pakistan after his arrest.
He was also excluded from T20I and ODI squads for the ongoing series against Sri Lanka.