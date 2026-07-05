Jasprit Bumrah resumes red-ball practice ahead of England ODIs

Test series

India tour of Sri Lanka

India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka will be played in Galle and Colombo from August 15 to 27. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule on Thursday. The first Test will be held at Galle International Stadium from August 15, while the second will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23. It will be India's first Test series in Sri Lanka since 2017.