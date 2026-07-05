Jasprit Bumrah resumes red-ball practice ahead of England ODIs
What's the story
Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah has resumed his practice with the red ball. The pace spearhead took to social media to share pictures of himself bowling with the cherry. Bumrah was rested for the T20I series against Ireland and England but has been included in India's ODI squad for a three-match series against England, starting July 14. He will also feature in the Asian Games from September 19.
Test omission
Bumrah's last competitive match
Bumrah recently missed the one-off home Test against Afghanistan, which wasn't part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. His last competitive match was during IPL 2026, where he had a disappointing season, with just four wickets in 13 matches at an average of 102.50 and an economy rate of 8.36. These were his worst numbers in any IPL season.
World Cup success
Joint-highest wicket-taker at T20 World Cup
Before the IPL season, Bumrah was instrumental in India's victory at the ICC T20 World Cup. He was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in eight innings at an average of 12.42 and an economy rate of 6.21. His best figures were 4/15 against New Zealand in the final, which earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.
Test series
India tour of Sri Lanka
India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka will be played in Galle and Colombo from August 15 to 27. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule on Thursday. The first Test will be held at Galle International Stadium from August 15, while the second will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23. It will be India's first Test series in Sri Lanka since 2017.