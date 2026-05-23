Decoding the Bundesliga 2025-26 season in stats

A rampant Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga 2025-26 title, finishing 16 points above 2nd-placed Borussia Dortmund. It was a solid season under Vincent Kompany as the Bavarians dominated the proceedings and were a step above the rest. Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart finished behind Bayern and sealed Champions League berths. On the other hand, FC Heidenheim and FC St. Pauli were relegated.

UCL sides A look at the top four teams Bayern finished with 89 points from 34 games. Notably, Kompany's men suffered just one defeat (W28 D5). Dortmund managed 73 points with 22 wins, 7 draws and 5 defeats. 3rd-placed Leipzig collected 65 points with 20 wins, 5 draws and 9 defeats from 34 games. Stuttgart finished 4th, three points behind Leipzig (62). Stuttgart claimed 18 wins, 8 draws and 8 defeats.

Information Hoffenheim, Leverkusen and Freiburg earn European berths Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen will play in the UEFA Europa League next season, having finished 5th and 6th respectively. Hoffenheim gained 61 points with Leverkusen collecting 59. Meanwhile, 7th-placed Freiburg will play UEFA Conference League qualifiers. Freiburg managed 47 points (W13 D8 L13).

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Do you know? FC Heidenheim and FC St. Pauli post sorry numbers FC Heidenheim and FC St. Pauli finished 17th and 18th respectively to get relegated. Both sides managed 26 points each and also had the same goal difference of -26. However, the former scored more goals (41).

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Numbers Bayern score 122 goals, Heidenheim concede 72 Bayern scored a whopping 122 goals this season, 51 more than Stuttgart's 72. Kompany's men had a goal difference of +86. Bayern conceded the 2nd-fewest goals (36) and were only behind Dortmund (34). Heidenheim conceded the most goals (72). 16th-placed Wolfsburg were next, having shipped in 69 goals. Bayern, Dortmund and Leipzig were the only three teams to score 20-plus goals this season.

Kane Kane leads the scoring charts Bayern's Harry Kane finished as the top scorer. He played 31 games in the Bundesliga 2025-26 campaign and was involved in 41 goals. He bagged 36 goals and made 5 assists. Kane also scored the most number of hat-tricks (4). Denzi Undav of Stuttgart scored the 2nd-most goals (19) as Serhou Guirassy of Dortmund was next with 17 goals.

Information Player of the Season: Bayern's Olise bags 19 assists Bayern winger Michael Olise led the proceedings in terms of assists (19). Olise won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award. He also bagged 15 goals to be involved in a staggering 34 goals this season.