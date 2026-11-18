Cricket Australia to form independent committee over ball-tampering controversy
What's the story
Cricket Australia (CA) has announced its decision to form an independent committee. The panel will re-hear testimonies from players and support staff who were part of the Australian squad during their 2018 tour of South Africa. The move comes after Usman Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, reignited the ball-tampering controversy by alleging that the entire team was aware of sandpaper use.
Mixed reactions
Team divided over Khawaja's claims
Khawaja's autobiography has divided the team.
While David Warner and Chadd Sayers have supported Khawaja's version, Mitchell Marsh has remained silent.
However, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins continue to maintain that the bowlers were unaware of sandpaper use on the ball.
This division in opinions has prompted CA to take further action in the matter.
Investigation critique
Warner criticizes CA's investigation
Warner has criticized CA's investigation into the incident, calling it "shoddy."
He questioned why key players like Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon weren't interviewed during the 2018 probe.
Despite the ongoing debate over sandpaper use, Warner sided with Khawaja's version of events.
Forum establishment
CA announces plans for independent forum
On Wednesday, CA chairperson David Boon and CEO Todd Greenberg announced plans to establish an independent forum.
This will give players and staff from the 2018 South Africa tour an opportunity to share their accounts in a confidential setting.
Greenberg stressed that this isn't a re-investigation of ball-tampering or a way to impose new sanctions.
Acknowledgment
Greenberg acknowledges pain caused by Sandpapergate
Greenberg acknowledged the pain and hurt caused by Sandpapergate, saying "the game is hurting at the moment."
He said this independent forum is a chance for everyone to have their say in a safe and private environment.
Boon added that the CA Board has decided to create this forum so players and staff involved in South Africa in 2018 can share their experiences.
Controversy
How the controversy has shaped so far
The controversy stems from claims in Khawaja's new book, in which he alleged that more than just the three banned players were aware of the team's ball-tampering plans during their 2018 tour of South Africa.
Cummins later admitted that while he supports Khawaja's right to tell his story, it is important to be accountable for what is said and done.
Speaking at a press conference in Sydney, Cummins called Khawaja's allegations "100% wrong" and "complete and utter nonsense."