Steven Smith diagnosed with cervical facet joint injury: Details here
What's the story
Australian cricketer Steven Smith has been diagnosed with a cervical facet joint injury in his neck. The injury was first reported on Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa at Gqeberha. Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed the diagnosis and said that despite this setback, Smith is likely to be fit for the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand in December.
Impact
Smith's neck injury affects his performance
The neck injury hampered Smith's performance during his first innings at St George's Park, forcing him to bat lower down the order.
He was pushed down to No. 7 in the second innings of that match.
After arriving in Cape Town, he underwent scans on Friday, which confirmed the cervical facet joint injury and limited his range of motion.
Recovery
CA statement on Smith's injury
In a statement, CA said, "Steve Smith developed neck pain on day four of the second Test in Gqeberha last week."
The board added that "Subsequent MRI imaging confirmed a cervical facet joint injury."
Due to this and his limited range of motion, he was unfit to participate in the current Test.
However, they are optimistic about his full return for the upcoming home Test series against New Zealand.
Return timeline
Smith has six weeks to recover
Smith has six weeks to recover before the New Zealand series starts on December 9 in Perth.
Depending on his recovery progress, he could play a Sheffield Shield match with New South Wales.
Their games are scheduled for November 11 against South Australia and November 22 against Queensland, both in Sydney.
Information
Third Australian with 11,000 Test runs
Smith recently became the third Australian with 11,000 Test runs, joining Ricky Ponting and Allan Border. Overall, he became the 12th player overall to reach this landmark. Smith now has 11,003 runs from 127 Tests at 55.29, including 37 tons.