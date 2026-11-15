Cameron Green completes 1,000 ODI runs with 64 vs England

Green averages 40.57 in ODIs. The one in Adelaide was his fifth fifty (100s: 1).

He has completed 205 ODI runs against England from six matches at 68.33 (50: 1).

As per Cricinfo, Green owns 488 runs in 15 home ODIs at 97.60 (100s: 1, 50s: 3).

In 25 away ODIs (home of opposition), Green has 512 runs at 26.94 (50s: 2).

In 2 neutral venue games, Green has 55 runs at 27.5.