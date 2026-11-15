Cameron Green completes 1,000 ODI runs with 64 vs England
What's the story
Australia's Cameron Green has attained a key milestone in ODI cricket. He completed 1,000 runs in the format en route to a fine half-century in the second ODI against England at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Green came into the contest needing nine runs to reach the landmark. He has done so in what is his 42nd ODI appearance (38 innings). Here's more.
Runs
A look at Green's ODI numbers
Green averages 40.57 in ODIs. The one in Adelaide was his fifth fifty (100s: 1).
He has completed 205 ODI runs against England from six matches at 68.33 (50: 1).
As per Cricinfo, Green owns 488 runs in 15 home ODIs at 97.60 (100s: 1, 50s: 3).
In 25 away ODIs (home of opposition), Green has 512 runs at 26.94 (50s: 2).
In 2 neutral venue games, Green has 55 runs at 27.5.
Information
Green's numbers in List A cricket
Green came into this contest with 1,590 runs overall in List A cricket from 60 matches (55 innings). The batter has now taken his tally to 1,654 runs at 38-plus. He has hit three tons and seven fifties in the 50-over format.