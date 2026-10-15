Will Cameron Green be available for 2nd SA Test?
What's the story
Cameron Green is yet to resume batting after suffering an abdominal injury during the final ODI against South Africa last month. Despite this setback, he has been spotted doing running drills on the outfield during lunch on the final day of the opening SA Test in Durban. Head coach Andrew McDonald remains hopeful about Green's participation in the second game, which gets underway on October 18 in Gqeberha, but has previously stated that he may not bowl even if fit.
Recovery update
Here is the official update on Green
McDonald recently said, "[Green's] progressing well... He's got a few things to go through in the next three, four days."
In 39 Tests, the Australian all-rounder has scored 1,920 runs at an average of 34.28. He has 11 50-plus scores, including three tons. Green has also clocked 39 wickets with the ball at 39.82.
"Josh (Inglis) had a couple of hits during this Test match out the back of the nets during lunchtime, and that's gone well. It'll be more about the comfort with the splint and how that progresses," McDonald added further.
"He'll have bat vs ball sessions in PE [Gqeberha] and we'll get more information there."
Team dynamics
Green's return may prompt batting order adjustments
If Green becomes available for the second Test, it could lead to a reshuffle in the batting order.
This may require adjusting the current batting lineup or putting pressure on Beau Webster to retain his spot.
In August, Green was Australia's top batter in a series against Bangladesh.
His injury prompted a restructured batting order in Durban, with Matt Renshaw moving down to No. 5 and Nic Maddinson opening alongside Travis Head.
Player highlights
McDonald praises Renshaw's performance in Durban
Renshaw had a stellar performance in Durban, scoring 272 runs across two innings and taking two wickets in the final innings.
McDonald said the team discussed all options before finalizing their batting order for Durban.
"We put all the options back on the table and we go, okay, what's the best order at this point in time? That's how it played out," he added.
Team stability
Australia unlikely to make personnel changes if Green remains unfit
Given their convincing victory in Durban, Australia is unlikely to make any personnel changes for the second Test if Green is unavailable.
However, positional changes remain a possibility.
The team has evenly distributed workloads among their bowlers, with Mitchell Starc bowling 33 overs, Josh Hazlewood 32.5 overs, and Pat Cummins 29 overs in the first Test.
Scott Boland and Michael Neser are the additional pace options in the squad.