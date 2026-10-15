Will Cameron Green be available for 2nd SA Test? 

McDonald recently said, "[Green's] progressing well... He's got a few things to go through in the next three, four days."

In 39 Tests, the Australian all-rounder has scored 1,920 runs at an average of 34.28. He has 11 50-plus scores, including three tons. Green has also clocked 39 wickets with the ball at 39.82.

"Josh (Inglis) had a couple of hits during this Test match out the back of the nets during lunchtime, and that's gone well. It'll be more about the comfort with the splint and how that progresses," McDonald added further.

"He'll have bat vs ball sessions in PE [Gqeberha] and we'll get more information there."