Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar return to ODIs? R Ashwin suggests

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin argued for Bhuvneshwar's inclusion in the national team.

He said, "Why not? The way our fast bowling stocks are right now, there is some struggle there."

He also emphasized Bhuvneshwar's fitness and consistency over two IPL seasons with RCB.

"He looks fit enough. I am not saying to take him straightaway, but at least give him a chance and then decide," Ashwin added.