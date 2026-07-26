Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar return to ODIs? R Ashwin suggests
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin has called on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors to consider veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the 2027 World Cup. He highlighted a lack of experience in India's current bowling attack and praised Bhuvneshwar's recent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 36-year-old has taken 45 wickets over two seasons, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) win back-to-back IPL titles.
Selection debate
Give Bhuvneshwar a chance, says Ashwin
On his YouTube channel, Ashwin argued for Bhuvneshwar's inclusion in the national team.
He said, "Why not? The way our fast bowling stocks are right now, there is some struggle there."
He also emphasized Bhuvneshwar's fitness and consistency over two IPL seasons with RCB.
"He looks fit enough. I am not saying to take him straightaway, but at least give him a chance and then decide," Ashwin added.
Experience factor
Experience vs exuberance debate
Ashwin questioned the experience of India's current pace attack, saying he would prefer Bhuvneshwar's seasoned reliability over the exuberance of younger players.
He said, "Just because of the pure inexperience of the bowling attack, you can keep him in consideration."
The former cricketer also stressed that experience and youth should go hand-in-hand in a team.
Young talent
Develop players debate ahead of WC
Ashwin expressed his reservations about the current crop of young pacers, saying, "It is not the time to develop players now with 12 months to go."
He stressed on the importance of identifying four or five pacers for the World Cup squad.
"That is why you must have someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar in discussions as well," Ashwin concluded.
Career
A look at his career
Bhuvneshwar, known for swinging the ball both ways, played his last international match during India's 2022 T20I series in New Zealand. His last ODI came earlier that year.
The right-arm pacer, whose journey was marred by injuries, has played 121 ODIs, 87 T20Is, and 21 Tests for India.
As of now, he has taken 141 ODI wickets at an average of 35.11.