FIFA World Cup: Canada hold Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-1 for historic point
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina played out a 1-1 draw in Toronto. The match marked Canada's first-ever point in the FIFA World Cup history. Jovo Lukic gave Bosnia-Herzegovina an early lead with a close-range header from a corner in this Group B contest. Despite several missed opportunities, including Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi's near misses, Canada equalized late through Cyle Larin's strike just two minutes after coming off the bench.
Match highlights
How did the match pan out?
Jonathan David missed a golden opportunity to score in the first half, firing straight at the goalkeeper. In the second half, former Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac and Nikola Katic cleared off the line as Jesse Marsch's side intensified their pressure. Despite these setbacks, Canada's resilience paid off when Larin scored from inside the box after just two minutes on the pitch.
Historic achievement
Canada's 1st-ever World Cup point
As mentioned, the draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina was a historic moment for Canada as it marked their first-ever point in the FIFA World Cup. The match was a nail-biter, with Canada coming close to winning but Larin's late effort was blocked by Tarik Muharemovic. Despite being forced to settle for a point, the result will be remembered as a significant milestone in Canada's World Cup journey.
Twitter Post
Level!
It all ends level! 🤝#FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 12, 2026