Arsenal face Manchester City in Carabao Cup final: Statistical preview

Arsenal and Manchester City will clash in the Carabao Cup final at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The match is set to kick off at 10:00pm IST. This is Arsenal's first cup final since 2020, after defeating Port Vale, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Chelsea to reach this stage. Mikel Arteta could become the first Gunners boss to win both of his major finals with the club. Here's the match preview and stats.

Title chase City's road to final as they seek their 9th honor Manchester City, despite their midweek European exit, are still in the hunt for all three domestic trophies. They have already beaten Huddersfield Town, Swansea City, Brentford and Newcastle United by two-goal margins in every tie. City are seeking a ninth Carabao Cup triumph and a fifth under manager Pep Guardiola. A victory would make him the most decorated manager in League Cup history.

Managerial insights What the managers said ahead of the final Ahead of the final, both managers shared their thoughts. Arteta said, "It's one of the defining moments because at the end, it's whether you win the trophy or not - and that's the most important thing once you get to the final." Guardiola added, "We have got to Wembley 22 times in 10 years, it's an honor and a big challenge. For the team it's a big moment."

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Match preparations Team news for Arsenal and City Arteta are still assessing skipper Martin Odegaard, who has missed the last six games with a knee problem. Guardiola has confirmed his keeper James Trafford will start at Wembley. Marc Guehi is cup-tied after playing for Crystal Palace against Arsenal in the quarter-finals before his January move, while Josko Gvardiol is out long-term with a fractured leg suffered back in January.

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Past encounters Arsenal have lost just once against City at Wembley Arsenal have lost just one of their five meetings with Manchester City at Wembley. That defeat came in the 2018 League Cup final when Arteta was part of Guardiola's backroom staff. Their last victory under the arch came in August 2023, when a late Trossard goal forced a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw and Fabio Vieira netted the decisive penalty to win them the Community Shield.

Information Arsenal aiming to win 3rd Carabao Cup trophy since 1992-93 Arsenal have won two Carabao Cup trophies to date in 1986-87 and 1992-93. Notably, the Gunners have been runners-up in 1967-68, 1968-69, 1987-88, 2006-07, 2010-11, 2017-18. Arteta is aiming to win his 4th trophy with Arsenal after the 2019-20 FA Cup and two FA Community Shields (2020 and 2023).

H2H Here's the H2H record In terms of the head-to-head record between the two sides in competitive matches, Arsenal own 101 wins compared to City's 65. A total of 48 matches have been drawn. Arsenal are unbeaten against City in their last six matches across all competitions (W3 D3). Before that, City had beaten Arsenal in 8 successive matches and claimed 15 wins in 16 consecutive meetings (L1).

Do you know? Carabao Cup: What happened last time when these two met? In the last Carabao Cup meeting between the two sides back in December 22, 2020, City tamed the Gunners 4-1. Phil Foden bagged a brace whereas a goal each from Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez helped City overcome Arsenal.