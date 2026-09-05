US Open, Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Wu Yibing, reaches R16: Stats
What's the story
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the fourth round of the 2026 US Open after a hard-fought victory over China's Wu Yibing. The match was a test of endurance and skill, with Alcaraz eventually winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-1. This is Alcaraz's first tournament since April due to a right wrist injury. The win also marks his personal-best 17-match winning streak at Grand Slam events. Here's more.
Match analysis
A look at the match summary and stats
The match was far from easy for Alcaraz, who had to deal with a high-paced game from Wu.
The Chinese player, ranked No. 113 in the ATP Rankings, was aggressive with his forehand and tried to dominate rallies.
Despite not being at his best, Alcaraz kept putting pressure on Wu in return games and found another gear when it mattered most.
Alcaraz doled out six aces compared to his opponent's two. Wu committed more double faults (5-4).
Alcaraz converted 7/15 break points.
Upcoming match
Alcaraz to face Tommy Paul next
Despite some visible frustration during the match, Alcaraz kept his composure at crucial moments.
His next challenge in the title defense will be against Tommy Paul.
The American secured his spot in the fourth round after a five-set thriller against Alexander Bublik on Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Paul won the contest 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, 6-1, 6-3.
Notably, Alcaraz owns a 6-2 win-loss record over Paul on the ATP Tour.
Information
Alcaraz is 94-13 at Grand Slams
Alcaraz has raced to a 94-13 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Alcaraz, who is a 7-time Grand Slam winner and one-time runner-up, is chasing his 3rd US Open honor. He is now 27-3 at this event.
Do you know?
Alcaraz joins Djokovic on exclusive list
As per Opta, Alcaraz now has win rate of 90% at the US Open, he is one of the two active players to have a win rate of 90% or above at a single Grand Slam event along with Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open (90.4% - minimum 20 matches).