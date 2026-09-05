US Open, Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Wu Yibing, reaches R16: Stats

The match was far from easy for Alcaraz, who had to deal with a high-paced game from Wu.

The Chinese player, ranked No. 113 in the ATP Rankings, was aggressive with his forehand and tried to dominate rallies.

Despite not being at his best, Alcaraz kept putting pressure on Wu in return games and found another gear when it mattered most.

Alcaraz doled out six aces compared to his opponent's two. Wu committed more double faults (5-4).

Alcaraz converted 7/15 break points.