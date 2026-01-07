These two legends in talks to manage Manchester United: Details

Former Manchester United players Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are leading the race to become the club's caretaker manager for the rest of the season. The duo, who have both managed United in the past, will be meeting with club officials for face-to-face talks, as per reports. There is also a possibility that they could work together as Carrick was a key member of Solskjaer's coaching staff when he took over from Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in 2018.

Interim management Darren Fletcher to continue as interim manager Darren Fletcher, United's current Under-18s coach, will continue as interim manager until a caretaker is appointed. He will be in charge of his first match on Wednesday against Burnley in the Premier League. Ruud van Nistelrooy, a former United striker, is also said to be in the running for the position. The club plans to appoint a permanent replacement for Amorim in the summer after he was sacked on Monday after 14 months at Old Trafford.

Past experiences Solskjaer and Carrick's previous managerial stints Solskjaer first took charge as caretaker when United sacked Mourinho in 2018. He went on to become the full-time manager for three years before being sacked in November 2021. Carrick had a brief three-game spell as interim boss after Solskjaer's dismissal before leaving the club in December 2021. Carrick was sacked by Middlesbrough in June 2023, and Solskjaer was sacked by Besiktas in August 2023.

Career stats Carrick and Solskjaer's managerial records Solskjaer has a more extensive managerial record than Carrick, with 332 more games under his belt. He led Molde to their first-ever Norwegian title in his first season in charge in 2011 and repeated the feat the following year. After a brief stint at Cardiff City, he returned to Molde for three years before taking over as caretaker boss at United in December 2018. He was given a permanent role in March 2019. During his tenure, he led United to the Europa League final and a second-place finish in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

Coaching journey Carrick's coaching career and win rate After retiring from his playing career at United, Carrick joined Mourinho's coaching staff at the club in 2017. He remained as a first-team coach throughout Solskjaer's reign and briefly took charge on an interim basis after the Norwegian's departure in November 2021. Despite having only one permanent role with Middlesbrough, Carrick has a decent win rate of 46.8% as a manager. He led Boro to a play-off finish in 2022-23 but was sacked last June after a stint in charge.