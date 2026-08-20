'Never say we can't win the Premier League': Michael Carrick
What's the story
Michael Carrick has acknowledged that winning the Premier League this season will be a major challenge for his old club. However, he also stressed that he would never say it's impossible for them to reclaim their title. United haven't won the league since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 and have not sustained a title challenge in any of the last 13 seasons. Here's more.
Optimism
Carrick emphasizes what United can do as a group
Despite the challenges, Carrick remains optimistic about United's potential. He addressed reporters ahead of the Premier League 2026-27 opener against Hull City.
He said, "Whatever I say it doesn't really matter, whether I say we can or can't and I would never say we can't."
He emphasized that it's all about what they can do as a group.
The team's form last season gives them confidence but Carrick acknowledges there's still a long way to go.
Season opener
Carrick calls United's opening fixtures 'tough start'
United's season opener is against two promoted clubs, Hull City and Ipswich Town.
But Carrick has dismissed the idea that they have a favorable start.
He said, "There are no favorable starts. It is a tough start. A newly-promoted team away from home will be a tough game."
This shows his realistic approach toward the upcoming challenges for United in their quest for the title.
Team news
Update on player fitness and transfer plans
Carrick also provided updates on player fitness and transfer plans.
He said Mason Mount is recovering from a knock but there are no major concerns.
Defender Matthijs de Ligt has returned to training after a long absence due to injury but won't be playing this Saturday.
On the transfer front, United have made a £60 million bid for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba with Carrick confirming he wants more signings before the window closes.
Twitter Post
Words!
Michael's first #PL press conference of 2026/27 🎙️✔️— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 20, 2026
Find out what the boss had to say about our options for Saturday ⬇️