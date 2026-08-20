'Never say we can't win the Premier League': Michael Carrick

Despite the challenges, Carrick remains optimistic about United's potential. He addressed reporters ahead of the Premier League 2026-27 opener against Hull City.

He said, "Whatever I say it doesn't really matter, whether I say we can or can't and I would never say we can't."

He emphasized that it's all about what they can do as a group.

The team's form last season gives them confidence but Carrick acknowledges there's still a long way to go.