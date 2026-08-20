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'Never say we can't win the Premier League': Michael Carrick
United haven't won the league since 2013 (Image Source: X/@ManUtd)

'Never say we can't win the Premier League': Michael Carrick

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 20, 2026
10:47 pm
What's the story

Michael Carrick has acknowledged that winning the Premier League this season will be a major challenge for his old club. However, he also stressed that he would never say it's impossible for them to reclaim their title. United haven't won the league since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 and have not sustained a title challenge in any of the last 13 seasons. Here's more.

Optimism

Carrick emphasizes what United can do as a group

Despite the challenges, Carrick remains optimistic about United's potential. He addressed reporters ahead of the Premier League 2026-27 opener against Hull City.

He said, "Whatever I say it doesn't really matter, whether I say we can or can't and I would never say we can't."

He emphasized that it's all about what they can do as a group.

The team's form last season gives them confidence but Carrick acknowledges there's still a long way to go.

Season opener

Carrick calls United's opening fixtures 'tough start'

United's season opener is against two promoted clubs, Hull City and Ipswich Town.

But Carrick has dismissed the idea that they have a favorable start.

He said, "There are no favorable starts. It is a tough start. A newly-promoted team away from home will be a tough game."

This shows his realistic approach toward the upcoming challenges for United in their quest for the title.

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Team news

Update on player fitness and transfer plans

Carrick also provided updates on player fitness and transfer plans.

He said Mason Mount is recovering from a knock but there are no major concerns.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt has returned to training after a long absence due to injury but won't be playing this Saturday.

On the transfer front, United have made a £60 million bid for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba with Carrick confirming he wants more signings before the window closes.

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