Manchester United have officially announced the appointment of Michael Carrick as their permanent head coach. The 44-year-old, who took over from Ruben Amorim in January, has been given a two-year contract. Under Carrick's interim management, the team secured a spot in the Champions League with an impressive run of form. He has won 11 out of 16 matches during his tenure and is on the shortlist for Premier League's manager of the season award.

Vision Carrick proud to lead Manchester United Carrick, a former Middlesbrough boss, has guided United to a guaranteed third place in the Premier League after a thrilling win over Nottingham Forest. "From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride," said Carrick upon his appointment. He added that it's time to move forward with ambition and purpose as Manchester United deserves to challenge for major honors again.

Past achievements Carrick's challenge ahead Carrick's appointment comes after a tumultuous period at United, with poor results and disagreements over tactics under Amorim. The former England midfielder had a 12-year playing career at Old Trafford, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League, and the FA Cup. Now as head coach, Carrick faces the challenge of improving on a third-place finish in a season that could see up to 60 matches.

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Team building Areas where Manchester United need to strengthen As Carrick embarks on this new journey, recruitment will play a key role in his success. The departure of Casemiro leaves a gap in central midfield, which needs to be filled. If Patrick Dorgu continues to play in an advanced position, competition for Luke Shaw at left-back is also needed. Meanwhile, Radek Vitek's desire to continue playing regularly after his successful season at Bristol City must be considered while planning next season's squad.

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