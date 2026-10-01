10-man Tottenham Hotspur hold Manchester United to 1-1 draw: Stats
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur managed to salvage a point against Manchester United in a thrilling 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. The result, however, extends Spurs's winless streak in the Premier League for another week. Despite the draw, they have moved off the bottom of the table but remain in the relegation zone without a league victory since May. On the other hand, United have got off to their worst start after six league games in 40 years. Here's more.
Match highlights
Bryan Mbeumo puts United ahead before Bentancur sees red
Spurs dominated the game but failed to capitalize on their chances, with Dominic Solanke being particularly guilty.
The deadlock was finally broken by Bryan Mbeumo in the 73rd minute, who combined with Matheus Cunha in the box and finished clinically across Antonin Kinsky.
However, five minutes later, Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for a headbutt motion toward Luke Shaw.
Equalizer
Solanke's late header hands Spurs a lifeline
Despite being a man down, Spurs kept fighting for an equalizer.
Their efforts paid off in stoppage time when Solanke headed the ball past a static Senne Lammens in the 92nd minute.
Lisandro Martinez failed to stop Solanke after a poor piece of defending.
Spurs will feel relieved to get a point. It's the least they deserved after being the better side throughout the contest.
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A look at the points table
Roberton De Zerbi's Spurs are 18th with three points from six matches (D3 L3). On the other hand, Michael Carrick's United are 12th. United own six points from six matches (W1 D3 L2). United are winless in four Premier League games and five matches across competitions.
Do you know?
United have issues versus sides getting a red card
United have failed to win any of their last three Premier League games against sides that have received a red card (D1 L2). United lost 1-0 against Everton last season under Ruben Amorim. And this season, they lost 1-0 to Manchester City and now played out a 1-1 draw.
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Here are the match stats
From 11 attempts, hosts United had 4 shots on target. Spurs managed three shots on target from 12 attempts. In terms of touches in the opposition box, Spurs dominated their rivals (32-23). United had 49.5% ball possession and completed 383 passes.
Numbers
Key Premier League numbers for Mbeumo, Cunha and Solanke
In six Premier League games this season, United's Mbeumo owns three goals.
Overall, the former Brentford ace has scored 56 Premier League goals from 175 appearances.
Cunha clocked his 2nd assist of the season (G1). Overall, the former Wolves man owns 17 Premier League assists from 121 appearances.
Solanke has now scored his 42nd Premier League goal from 182 appearances. 13 of his Premier League goals have come for Spurs.