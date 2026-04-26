Rajasthan Royals batters with hundreds against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed his 2nd century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) . The teenage sensation slammed a 37-ball 103 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 36 of the IPL 2026 season on April 25, 2026. The match was held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. He became the 3rd RR batter with a hundred against SRH. Here's more.

#1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 103 off 37 balls Sooryavanshi completed his ton against SRH off just 36 balls. He reached the landmark with a six off Sakib Hussain's bowling in the 14th over. He hit 5 fours and 12 sixes in his knock. As per ESPNcricinfo, Sooryavanshi became the 6th RR batter to smash multiple IPL hundreds. His first IPL hundred came in IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans.

#2 Sanju Samson - 102* off 55 balls In the IPL 2019 season, former RR ace Sanju Samson made his presence felt against SRH with a stunning 102* off 55 balls. He became the 1st RR batter to register a ton against SRH. Samson slammed 10 fours and 4 sixes during his stay at the crease. RR (198/2) went on to lose the contest as SRH (201/5) chased down a 199-run target.

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