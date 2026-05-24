These captains have clocked centuries in IPL chases

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer scored his first-ever Indian Premier League century in a high-stakes match against Lucknow Super Giants. The game was held at the Ekana Cricket Stadium and was crucial for PBKS's playoff hopes. Iyer's unbeaten 101 helped PBKS secure a comfortable seven-wicket win, keeping their qualification hopes alive in the tournament. On this note, we list down the captains with centuries in IPL run chases.

#4 Shreyas Iyer: 101* vs LSG, 2026 Chasing 197 in the aforementioned game, PBKS started on a shaky note with early wickets. Iyer walked in when PBKS were reeling at 22/2. He shared a massive 140-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh that changed the course of the match in the favor of PBKS. Iyer ended up slamming 101* runs off 51 balls as PBKS prevailed with two overs to spare. He hit 11 fours and 5 sixes.

#3 Sanju Samson: 119 vs PBKS, 2021 Sanju Samson's first match as the full-time captain of Rajasthan Royals, against Punjab Kings in 2021, was also special. His 119 off 63 balls nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, but RR fell four runs short in a 222-run chase. Samson was RR's lone warrior as he smashed 12 fours and 7 sixes. The RR skipper brought down the equation to five runs needed off the final ball. However, he was dismissed on the last delivery.

Advertisement

#2 Virat Kohli: 108* vs RPSG, 2016 Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down 192 against the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2016. Skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten century (108* off 58 balls) helped RCB complete the run chase in 19.3 overs. RCB were off to a perfect start with Kohli dominating a 94-run opening stand with KL Rahul. The former went on to hit eight fours and seven sixes in his team's seven-wicket triumph.

Advertisement