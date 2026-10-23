1st WODI, Charani and Rawal help India humble Zimbabwe: Stats
What's the story
In the first ODI of a three-match series, India Women bowled out Zimbabwe for a total of 197 runs in 49.5 overs. The match was played at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi on Friday. Spinner Shree Charani was the star performer for India, claiming four wickets and helping her team secure an early advantage over their opponents. In response, a fine unbeaten hundred from opener Pratika Rawal helped India win by nine wickets.
Batting woes
Zimbabwe lose 3 wickets early
After winning the toss, Zimbabwe's batting lineup struggled against India's bowling attack.
Opener Loryn Phiri was dismissed by Kranti Gaud in the third over of the innings.
Despite a dropped catch by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano and Modester Mupachikwa tried to stabilize their innings with a partnership after Phiri's early dismissal.
However, they couldn't build on it as Charani struck twice in quick succession.
Middle-order meltdown
Charani, Deepti Sharma strike early
Charani struck first by trapping Mugeri-Tiripano LBW for 21 runs off 27 balls.
She then dismissed Mupachikwa, who was caught by Gaud after scoring 25 runs off 44 balls.
Deepti Sharma also chipped in by dismissing Sharne Mayers, who failed to clear the infield against a tossed-up delivery and was out for eight runs off 12 balls.
Resilience
Gwanzura and Biza try to stabilize the innings
Beloved Biza and Nyasha Gwanzura tried to stabilize the innings with effective strike rotation.
However, Charani struck again in her third spell, taking a return catch to dismiss Gwanzura for 13 runs off 28 balls.
Biza brought up her half-century in the 35th over but was dismissed by Gaud later in the innings.
Michelle Mavunga provided some momentum with aggressive batting before Charani ended her innings in the 43rd over, completing her four-wicket haul.
Bowling brilliance
A collective show from Indian bowlers
India's bowlers put on a stellar show, with Charani leading the charge with her four-wicket haul.
Gaud also impressed with three wickets while Deepti and Shafali Verma chipped in with two and one wickets, respectively.
Zimbabwe's stand-in captain Nomvelo Sibanda was dismissed by Verma as India continued to make inroads into the lower order.
Deepti delivered the final blow by bowling Tendai Makusha off the penultimate ball of the innings as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 197 runs in 49.5 overs.
Chase
Rawal leads India Women's chase
Rawal and skipper Smriti Mandhana handed India a fine start, adding 94 runs.
Mandhana perished for 32 runs off 34 balls.
Verma then joined Rawal and they completed the chase in style.
An unbeaten 106-run stand off 70 balls helped the hosts win.
Rawal smashed 15 fours in her knock of 100*.
On the other hand, Verma was unscathed on 64 off 33 balls. She hammered five fours and four sixes.