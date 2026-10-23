1st WODI, Charani and Rawal help India humble Zimbabwe: Stats

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe's batting lineup struggled against India's bowling attack.

Opener Loryn Phiri was dismissed by Kranti Gaud in the third over of the innings.

Despite a dropped catch by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano and Modester Mupachikwa tried to stabilize their innings with a partnership after Phiri's early dismissal.

However, they couldn't build on it as Charani struck twice in quick succession.