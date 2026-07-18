Chelsea agree £117m deal to sign Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers
What's the story
Chelsea FC have reached a verbal agreement with Aston Villa to sign midfielder Morgan Rogers. The deal, worth £117 million, is still in the finalization stage. However, personal terms have been agreed upon for a six-year contract until 2032 with an option for another year, as per The Athletic. A medical examination is scheduled for Monday ahead of the official announcement of the transfer.
Transfer dynamics
Rogers chooses Chelsea over Arsenal
The 23-year-old England international has opted for Chelsea over Arsenal, who were also interested in his services.
The decision was largely influenced by the club's new manager Xabi Alonso and their ongoing project.
If finalized, this transfer would be a record-breaking one for Chelsea, surpassing the €121 million paid to Benfica for Enzo Fernandez in January 2023.
Player profile
A look at Rogers's stats for Aston Villa
Rogers joined Aston Villa from Middlesbrough in February 2024 for an initial fee of £7 million plus add-ons.
He has since established himself as one of the Premier League's top attacking midfielders, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists in 125 appearances for Villa over two seasons.
Last season alone, he contributed with 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions as Villa qualified for the Champions League and won the UEFA Europa League.
Club strategy
Villa set to reinvest in squad
Aston Villa had anticipated Rogers's exit but only for a fee exceeding £100 million.
The club plans to reinvest some of this money by signing a winger, with Ibrahim Mbaye and Crysencio Summerville among the targets.
They have already spent over £50 million on Johan Manzambi and also agreed a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, who underwent his medical examination on Friday.
Gomes has joined for £38 million.