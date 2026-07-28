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Home / News / Sports News / Chelsea set for veterans Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck
Chelsea set for veterans Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck
Welbeck has had a fine journey with Brighton

Chelsea set for veterans Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 28, 2026
08:24 pm
What's the story

Chelsea FC are closing in on Brentford's Jordan Henderson and Brighton's Danny Welbeck. The move comes as part of a shift in the club's transfer strategy under head coach Xabi Alonso. The 36-year-old Henderson has impressed since returning to England from Ajax in 2025, and remains part of Thomas Tuchel's England squad. Welbeck has had a fine journey with Brighton. Here's more.

Transfer terms

Brentford's stance on Henderson's exit

Brentford have made it clear that they wouldn't block Henderson's exit if a top club comes calling.

The midfielder, who has a year left on his current deal, could be allowed to leave on a free transfer. However, this isn't guaranteed if multiple clubs show interest.

Chelsea had earlier shown interest in Sunderland's Granit Xhaka but failed to strike a deal.

Striker negotiations

Brighton open to Welbeck sale

Chelsea have also held positive initial talks with Brighton over a potential deal for Welbeck.

The 35-year-old striker has been a consistent goalscorer in the Premier League, netting 13 times last season after scoring 10 in the previous campaign.

With a year left on his contract, Brighton are open to letting him go as long as they receive a fair price for his sale.

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Strategy shift

Alonso remains tight-lipped on potential signings

Alonso has stressed the need for a "complete squad," but refrained from commenting on Chelsea's pursuit of Welbeck and Henderson.

The club's interest in both players marks a departure from their previous transfer policy under BlueCo ownership since 2022.

Notably, it is the first time in four years that Chelsea could pay a transfer fee for a player over 26, having last done so when they signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from FC Barcelona.

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Information

Both players open to joining Chelsea

As per Fabrizio Romano, Henderson and Welbeck are ready and open to join Chelsea. Personal terms have already been discussed and this is not an issue. Henderson is set to leave Brentford as free agent whereas club to club talks for Welbeck continue between Chelsea and Brighton.

Do you know?

Chelsea have plenty of striking options

If Welbeck ends up joining Chelsea, he will be another addition to the squad in terms of strikers. Chelsea have Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu.

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