Chelsea end pre-season with 3-1 win over Real Sociedad: Details

Alonso deployed the same 3-4-3 formation that helped Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga in 2024.

This time, Rogers and defender Maxence Lacroix made their debuts for Chelsea.

Despite a strong start with Rogers scoring within 10 minutes, Chelsea struggled in the first half.

They sat too deep and failed to press their La Liga opponents, who equalized through Jon Mikel Aramburu's stunning volley after forcing several saves from goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.