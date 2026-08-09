Chelsea held to 3-3 draw by Johor Darul Ta'zim

Johor Darul Ta'zim took an early lead through Arif Aiman, but Chelsea responded with two penalties from Delap.

The Malaysian champions thought they had clinched victory when Bergson scored in the 86th minute.

However, Glauder's own goal in the 89th minute leveled the match for Chelsea.

The game ended without a penalty shootout as players didn't return to the field at Stadium Sultan Ibrahim Larkin, as per BBC Sport.