Chelsea held to 3-3 draw by Johor Darul Ta'zim
What's the story
Chelsea's pre-season tour came to a close with a 3-3 draw against Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta'zim. The match saw Liam Delap score his first goals for the club since January, both coming from the penalty spot. Chelsea went 1-0 down in the 1st half before Delap equalized in the 42nd minute. Delap made it 2-1 for Chelsea in the 2nd half but minutes later Johor Darul Ta'zim equalized. Johor Darul Ta'zim went 3-2 ahead in the 86th minute. However, an own goal from Antonio Glauder (89') helped Chelsea draw 3-3.
Match details
Delap's brace a positive for Chelsea
Delap, who joined Chelsea from Ipswich in 2025, had a disappointing season last season with just two goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.
However, he managed to match that tally against Johor Darul Ta'zim.
The match also saw Xabi Alonso name an entirely different XI than the one that beat AC Milan 3-0 in Jakarta on Saturday.
Game summary
A look at the match summary
Johor Darul Ta'zim took an early lead through Arif Aiman, but Chelsea responded with two penalties from Delap.
The Malaysian champions thought they had clinched victory when Bergson scored in the 86th minute.
However, Glauder's own goal in the 89th minute leveled the match for Chelsea.
The game ended without a penalty shootout as players didn't return to the field at Stadium Sultan Ibrahim Larkin, as per BBC Sport.
Future plans
What's next for Chelsea?
Chelsea will head back to London before their final pre-season match against Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, August 15.
The draw against Johor Darul Ta'zim marked the end of their pre-season tour.
Chelsea's Premier League 2026-27 season kicks off on August 24 (August 25, 12:30am IST) against Fulham at Craven Cottage.