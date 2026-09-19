Premier League 2026-27, Brentford thrash Chelsea 3-0: Report and stats

Brentford's first goal came from a corner taken by Mikkel Damsgaard. Jannik Schuster headed the ball across the box, allowing Jaidon Anthony to score from close range.

Chelsea's attempts to equalize were thwarted when Igor Thiago scored Brentford's second goal after Kevin Schade's initial shot was saved by Emiliano Martinez.

Fabio Carvalho sealed the victory with his first Premier League goal since returning from injury, scoring off Schade's cross at the far post.