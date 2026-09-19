Premier League 2026-27, Brentford thrash Chelsea 3-0: Report and stats
What's the story
Chelsea's defensive frailties continued to haunt them under the management of Xabi Alonso, as they suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat against Brentford in the West London derby. The loss comes as a major blow for Chelsea, who have now conceded 12 goals in five Premier League matches this season. This is the highest number of goals conceded by any team in the league. Crystal Palace (11), Coventry (10), and Ipswich Town (10) are the three other sides to concede 10-plus goals.
Match highlights
A look at the key highlights
Brentford's first goal came from a corner taken by Mikkel Damsgaard. Jannik Schuster headed the ball across the box, allowing Jaidon Anthony to score from close range.
Chelsea's attempts to equalize were thwarted when Igor Thiago scored Brentford's second goal after Kevin Schade's initial shot was saved by Emiliano Martinez.
Fabio Carvalho sealed the victory with his first Premier League goal since returning from injury, scoring off Schade's cross at the far post.
Offensive struggles
Chelsea's attack struggles without Joao Pedro
Chelsea's attack also struggled without the injured Joao Pedro, as Danny Welbeck failed to create clear chances in his absence.
Moises Caicedo's absence was also felt, with Jordan Henderson starting in his place for the first time.
Despite Cole Palmer showing some promise, Chelsea only managed one shot on target all game, which was saved by Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Season progress
Chelsea continue to search for their 1st clean sheet
The defeat to Brentford marks Chelsea's third consecutive Premier League game without a win under Alonso.
Chelsea have lost two and drawn once in their last three league games.
Despite the victory, Brentford remain unbeaten and have climbed to third in the league table.
From 5 matches, Brentford have raced to 9 points (W2 D3).
Brentford are also one of the three sides alongside Brighton and Chelsea to score 10-plus goals this season.
Do you know?
Brentford rule Friday Premier League football
As per Opta, Brentford have played seven Premier League games on a Friday and won six of them (D1). Their points-per-game average of 2.71 on Fridays is the best of any side to play 3+ matches on a specific day of the week in the competition's history.
Information
Unwanted record for Chelsea boss Alonso
Chelsea's Alonso is only the sixth manager to see his side concede 2+ goals in each of his first five games as a Premier League manager, after Mick McCarthy, Sammy Lee, Terry Connor, Slavisa Jokanovic, and Scott Parker.
Do you know?
No clean sheets in 22 Premier League games for Chelsea
As per Squawka, Chelsea have now failed to keep a clean sheet in 22 Premier League games. Their last clean sheet came in a 2-0 win vs Brentford back on the January 17, 2026.
Twitter Post
Blown!
Full-time.#CFC | #BRECHE pic.twitter.com/F5E6JBnH6y— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 18, 2026