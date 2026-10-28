Premier League: Joao Pedro's absence leaves Chelsea in deep trouble
What's the story
Chelsea FC are facing a major setback as their star player, Joao Pedro, has been ruled out due to injury. The Brazilian forward has been in sensational form this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in six appearances. His absence from the squad could prove to be a huge loss for the team, especially after their Premier League loss versus Tottenham Hostspur over the weekend.
Manager's statement
Alonso acknowledges Pedro's importance to Chelsea
Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has acknowledged the impact of Pedro's injury on the team's performance.
"He is a key player," Alonso told the media. "We will miss him, but we will have to be ready to deal with the injury and to be competitive and to try to win games with the players that we have available. This is the situation."
This statement highlights how crucial Pedro is for Chelsea's game plan.
Performance dip
Chelsea struggle to find their rhythm without Pedro
Chelsea's performance have taken a hit in the absence of Pedro. The team lost two Premier League matches without him, failing to score a single goal. Pedro had missed the clash versus Brentford last month which Chelsea lost 0-3.
In their recent game against Tottenham, Alonso shifted Morgan Rogers from his usual left No 10 role to a more central position, but it didn't work out as planned.
Potential replacement
Can Danny Welbeck fill Joao Pedro's shoes?
Danny Welbeck is likely to be the first choice to fill Pedro's void.
However, he wasn't included in the starting XI against Tottenham and was only brought on late in the game.
Despite being 35, Welbeck scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season and has proven his ability to contribute regularly at this age.
This makes him a potential replacement for Chelsea during Pedro's absence.
Information
Chelsea up against Liverpool and Manchester United
Chelsea are set to face Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup later tonight. And on Saturday, they are up against a struggling Manchester United side in Matchweek 9 of the Premier League.