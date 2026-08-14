Como make initial approach for Chelsea striker Liam Delap: Details

The relationship between Chelsea and Como has been strengthened by the recent Chalobah deal. This connection, along with Fabregas's association with both clubs, makes the potential transfer of Delap more likely.

The former England youth international striker had a stellar debut season in the Premier League in 2024-25, scoring 12 goals in 37 appearances for newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

His performance prompted Chelsea to activate his €35 million (£30 million) release clause the following summer.