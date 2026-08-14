Como make initial approach for Chelsea striker Liam Delap: Details
What's the story
Cesc Fabregas's Como have expressed interest in signing Liam Delap from Chelsea. The Premier League side recently sold defender Trevoh Chalobah to the Lariani for €30m fixed fee with €6m add-ons and a sell-on clause inserted. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Como have made an "initial approach" for Delap. The players is said to be high on the shortlist for Como in terms of forward players.
Transfer dynamics
Delap had a breakout 2024-25 season before Chelsea came calling
The relationship between Chelsea and Como has been strengthened by the recent Chalobah deal. This connection, along with Fabregas's association with both clubs, makes the potential transfer of Delap more likely.
The former England youth international striker had a stellar debut season in the Premier League in 2024-25, scoring 12 goals in 37 appearances for newly-promoted Ipswich Town.
His performance prompted Chelsea to activate his €35 million (£30 million) release clause the following summer.
Performance review
The striker's summary at Stamford Bridge
Since joining Chelsea, Delap has struggled to secure a starting spot at Stamford Bridge.
He has fallen behind Joao Pedro in the club's pecking order and by the end of 2026-27, had managed just two goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.
Most of these appearances came off the bench, further highlighting his struggle for regular playing time with Chelsea.
Overall, Delap has made 47 appearances for Chelsea, scoring thrice.
Information
Chelsea have too many attacking options
Besides Pedro, Chelsea have too many options upfront. Danny Welbeck was roped in from Brighton whereas the club also has Nicolas Jackson, who is aiming to fight for his spot, as per reports. Marc Guiu is also there after having spent last season on loan at Sunderland.