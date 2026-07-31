Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk cleared to play after doping case resolution
What's the story
Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is now eligible to play, following the resolution of his doping case with the Football Association (FA). The 25-year-old Ukrainian international had been provisionally suspended since November 2024 after testing positive for banned substance meldonium. He was handed a maximum four-year ban by the FA but appealed against it to Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Case closure
Mudryk's case resolved
The FA has confirmed that the anti-doping disciplinary proceedings with Mudryk have been resolved.
The winger admitted to breaching anti-doping rules and accepted a suspension equal to the time already served.
As a result, he is now eligible to return to competition "with immediate effect."
This marks an end to a long-standing case that had kept him away from competitive matches for nearly two years.
Chelsea
Chelsea issue a statement
A Chelsea statement said: "From the outset, this has been an extremely difficult period for Misha, both professionally and personally, and we are pleased that the matter has now reached a conclusion which allows him to return to football with immediate effect."
"We have always supported Misha throughout this process while fully respecting the integrity of the anti-doping system and the legal process."
Mudryk
'I am grateful that this process has reached a conclusion'
Mudryk has also released a statement, saying: "After a long battle, the four-year ban that was imposed on me has been rescinded and I am free to resume my career with immediate effect."
"I am grateful that this process has reached a conclusion, that I have been cleared to return to football and that I can now look ahead to my future. This has been the most difficult period of my career."
Appeal
Chelsea winger Mudryk had appealed against 4-year doping ban
Mudryk had appealed to the CAS after being handed a four-year ban by the Football Association (FA) for doping.
The appeal was filed on February 25, and CAS then confirmed its receipt.
Neither the FA nor Chelsea or Mudryk's lawyers commented on this matter yet back in April 2026.
The FA charged Mudryk in June 2025.
Information
The positive test was for the banned substance meldonium
Chelsea signed Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 for a fee that could rise to £89 million. The positive test was for the banned substance meldonium, which was taken abroad when Mudryk wasn't on Chelsea duty. He had represented Ukraine in Albania and Georgia in November 2024.
Suspension
Mudryk called his failed drug test a complete shock
After failing a drugs test, Mudryk was provisionally suspended by the FA in December 2024.
In a statement at the time, he called his failed drug test "a complete shock" and maintained that he had "not done anything wrong."
Chelsea launched their own investigation shortly after the FA's began, with Mudryk insisting he "has never knowingly used any banned substances."
Career
Mudryk's last appearance for Chelsea
Mudryk's last appearance for Chelsea was a 2-0 victory over German side Heidenheim in the UEFA Conference League on November 28, 2024.
After his initial suspension, he always maintained his innocence.
He was staying fit by training with personal trainers away from Chelsea's Cobham training ground.
Back then, Chelsea let the process take its full course.
The player is contracted with the club until June 2031 and has scored 10 goals in 73 appearances across all competitions.