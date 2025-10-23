Chelsea make Champions League history with 3 teenage scorers: Stats

In a historic feat, Chelsea have become the first team in Champions League history to have three teenagers score in a single match. The young guns helped the Blues hammer 10-man Ajax 5-1 at Stamford Bridge. This was a statement of intent from the Blues, who are on a four-match winning run in all competitons, including two in the Champions League. Here are further details and stats.

Young scorers Guiu, Estevao Willian and Tyrique George score for Chelsea Marc Guiu, 19, opened the scoring for Chelsea shortly after Ajax captain Kenneth Taylor was sent off, marking a disastrous start for the Dutch side. Moises Caicedo made it 2-0 nine minutes later before Wout Weghorst pulled a goal back for Ajax. Enzo Fernandez and Estevao Willian, 18, scored Chelsea's 3rd and 4th of the night from the penalty spot. Chelsea made three changes at half-time, including forward Tyrique George. He scored instantly after coming on to become the third teenager on the scoresheet.

Records Chelsea's teenagers make history In Guiu (19), Williams (18), and George (19), Chelsea are the first side in UEFA Champions League history to see three different teenagers score for them in a single match. As per Opta, Chelsea are also the first Premier League side to have three different teenage scorers in a match in all competitions since 1992-93.

Details Match stats and points table Chelsea had 22 attempts with 10 shots on target. Ajax managed one shot on target from 2 attempts. The Blues had 39 touches in the oppositon box compared to Ajax's 8. Chelsea had 66% possession and earned 11 corners. In terms of the points table, Chelsea are placed 11th with six points from three games (W2 L1). With three defeats from three games, Ajax are bottom of the 36-team table.

Do you know? Teenager Gittens makes this record for Chelsea As per Squawka, Jamie Gittens, who joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund this summer, is now the youngest Chelsea player on record (since 2003-04) to create 5+ chances in a Champions League match (21 years, 75 days). This was a record previously held by Eden Hazard.