Chinelle Henry slams her 2nd half-century in WPL: Key stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals' Chinelle Henry scored a 33-ball 56 versus Mumbai Indians in Match 3 of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) clash in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Chasing a target of 196, DC lost the contest by 50 runs. Henry was the lone warrior for her side. Her knock helped DC get to a respectable 145/10. They were 46/5 at one stage. Here's more.
Information
Henry's fifty the only bright spot for Delhi
Henry's fifty was the only saving grace for DC, who were never in the contest, losing wickets at regular intervals. Alongside Niki Prasad, Henry added 40 runs for the sixth wicket. She continued with her exploits thereafter before getting dismissed.
Numbers
Henry dazzles with her 2nd WPL fifty
Henry's quickfire 56 from 33 balls was laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes. She clocked a strike rate worth 169.70. The former UP Warriorz player was snapped up by DC in the mega auction. Playing her 8th WPL match, Henry now owns 219 runs at 31.28. This was her 2nd fifty. Notably, she has a solid strike rate of 188.79, as per ESPNcricinfo.