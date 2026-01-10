Chinelle Henry slams her 2nd half-century in WPL: Key stats

Henry's fifty was the only saving grace for DC, who were never in the contest, losing wickets at regular intervals. Alongside Niki Prasad, Henry added 40 runs for the sixth wicket. She continued with her exploits thereafter before getting dismissed.

Numbers

Henry dazzles with her 2nd WPL fifty

Henry's quickfire 56 from 33 balls was laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes. She clocked a strike rate worth 169.70. The former UP Warriorz player was snapped up by DC in the mega auction. Playing her 8th WPL match, Henry now owns 219 runs at 31.28. This was her 2nd fifty. Notably, she has a solid strike rate of 188.79, as per ESPNcricinfo.