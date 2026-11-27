Christchurch Test, Day 1: Akash Deep impresses with identical strikes
What's the story
Indian seamer Akash Deep dented New Zealand's batting lineup, leaving them reeling at 131/4 at tea on Day 1 of the 2nd Test at Hagley Oval. The pacer bagged two wickets in the second session, including that of Tom Latham (59) and Rachin Ravindra (0). While the Kiwis recovered eventually, Deep's identical dismissals were all over social media.
Brar's debut
Gurnoor Brar's maiden Test wicket
Debutant Gurnoor Brar also made his mark on Day 1 by claiming his maiden Test wicket.
He dismissed Devon Conway (31) just before lunch, after the latter had added a solid 77-run opening stand with skipper Latham.
The breakthrough came as a major boost for India, further tilting the game in their favor after Akash Deep's brilliant spell of seam bowling.
Tactical shift
Akash Deep's end switch works wonders
In the second session, skipper Shubman Gill's decision to switch Akash's end from Port Hill to Botanical Garden paid off. The move led to Latham's dismissal.
Akash bowled an incredible delivery from around the wicket that straightened enough for the Black Caps skipper.
The healthy nick went straight into Rishabh Pant's gloves, ending Latham's knock of 59 (128).
Akash then sent Ravindra back for a duck with an identical dismissal.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Akash Deep strikes in quick succession
𝐂𝐓𝐑𝐋 𝐂 + 𝐂𝐓𝐑𝐋 𝐕!— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 27, 2026
Sasaram Express at full throttle, delivering two absolute peaches to send two Kiwi batters packing! 🔥
Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV… pic.twitter.com/JhhDuUScVX