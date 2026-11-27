'Could have done better': Akash Deep on Christchurch opening day
What's the story
Team India speedster Akash Deep believes the team's focus on discipline and patience after lunch helped them make inroads into New Zealand's batting line-up in the 2nd Test. The Indian bowlers had a mixed run on Day 1 of the decider at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Despite early breakthroughs, they failed to capitalize fully as New Zealand ended Day 1 at 246/5.
Match details
New Zealand recover after early Indian strikes
Despite conceding a 77-run opening partnership, India started the second session strong, with Akash Deep striking twice in quick succession to dismiss Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra.
However, they couldn't capitalize on this early success as New Zealand recovered from 110/4 to finish the day at 246/5.
The hosts' recovery was led by an unbeaten 62-run partnership between Tom Blundell (53*) and Glenn Phillips (36*) in the final session of play.
Player insights
Focus on discipline and patience post-lunch
Akash Deep, who took two wickets, admitted that India could have done better on the opening day.
He said their strategy of focusing on bowling in good areas after lunch instead of chasing wickets paid off.
"Overall, it was a pretty good day, but we could have done better," he said.
The pacer also stressed his personal focus was to make batters play as many deliveries as possible.
Match analysis
Batting became easier
Akash also asserted there was "some moisture in the ball, and it wasn't coming on to the bat with much pace, so the edges weren't carrying."
"After Lunch, we decided to focus on bowling in good areas and being patient. That was our plan, and it helped us pick up three wickets," added the Indian pacer.
He highlighted that batting becomes easier as the ball gets older.
Information
India's standout bowler on Day 1
Akash was India's standout bowler on Day 1, taking 2/52 in 21 overs, including six maidens. He also took 3/53 in the series opener in Wellington. The right-arm seamer currently has over 30 Test wickets.