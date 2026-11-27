Despite conceding a 77-run opening partnership, India started the second session strong, with Akash Deep striking twice in quick succession to dismiss Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra.

However, they couldn't capitalize on this early success as New Zealand recovered from 110/4 to finish the day at 246/5.

The hosts' recovery was led by an unbeaten 62-run partnership between Tom Blundell (53*) and Glenn Phillips (36*) in the final session of play.