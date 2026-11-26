'Block out outside noise': Morne Morkel advises Indian bowlers
What's the story
Ahead of the second and final Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has emphasized avoiding "desperation" in their game. He urged the team to "block out the outside noise" and take it session by session. A win would keep India's hopes alive for a spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Focus shift
Don't get carried away by desperation: Morkel
Morkel stressed the importance of maintaining focus and not getting carried away by desperation.
He said, "I don't like that word 'desperation' because then the guys will go out and try too hard and miss their lengths."
The coach also acknowledged that while every player wants to play in the WTC final, they need to be realistic about the challenges ahead.
Pitch analysis
Hagley Oval pitch looks 'very green'
Morkel observed that the Hagley Oval surface for the second Test looked "very green," but he wasn't reading too much into it after a similar-looking Basin Reserve pitch caught him out last week.
He also hinted at possible changes in India's four-man pace attack, suggesting Gurnoor Brar could be brought in to add some pace and venom with the ball.
Patience plea
Patience needed with Anshul Kamboj
Morkel also called for patience with Anshul Kamboj, whose Test career has had a tough start on two flat pitches.
He defended the bowler, saying, "You can't judge somebody from his debut Test as well. There are a lot of emotions, a lot of things going into playing your first Test match."
The coach stressed on giving players a proper run before forming an opinion about them.
Strategy shift
Make the new Kookaburra ball count, says Morkel
Morkel stressed on the importance of making the new Kookaburra ball count and being "braver" with lengths, even if it means conceding a few runs upfront.
He said, "You need to make that new ball count. You need to get the ball in the right area, sometimes be a bit braver in terms of your lengths and your lines."
This strategy is crucial considering India's experience with SG balls at home, where spin comes into play.