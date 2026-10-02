Manchester City lodge appeal against Premier League financial breaches ruling
What's the story
Manchester City have lodged an appeal against the independent commission's ruling that found them guilty of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules. The club maintains its innocence and has described the judgment as opinion with "clear material errors, of law, principle and fact." The commission had previously determined that between 2009/10 and 2017/18, Manchester City used fake contracts with commercial partners to inflate their revenues by £830 million.
Appeal details
Manchester City's statement on the appeal
In its appeal statement, Manchester City confirmed that they had filed a comprehensive appeal against the independent commission's opinion on Thursday.
The club stressed that there is a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence supporting all its positions in this case.
However, they also said they are restricted from commenting further until all proceedings are complete.
Commission verdict
What was the independent commission's verdict?
The independent commission had found that Manchester City entered into fake contracts with several commercial partners as part of a disguised funding scheme. This was done to artificially inflate the club's revenues by £830 million.
The club also filed accounts that concealed its true financial state and breached both Premier League and UEFA spending limits.
The commission said it was regrettable that a decision took so long to reach, with the hearing held between September and December 2024.
Appeal strategy
Key details about the ongoing case
As per Sky Sports News, Manchester City's appeal strategy is likely to argue that the extra funding for their sponsorship deals came from the Abu Dhabi government, not the club's owners.
This argument was rejected by the independent commission in a 2024 hearing.
The appeal process, according to Premier League rules, must be concluded within 12 weeks of filing on October 1.
However, City could argue this expedited timeline shouldn't apply as this case has been ongoing for years and these new rules were only introduced this season.
FA
FA reacts to Manchester City's financial breaches verdict
Earlier on Friday, the Football Association (FA) has said that the independent commission's verdict against Manchester City has "significant implications for the integrity of the game."
The statement came after City was found guilty of breaching Premier League financial regulations from 2009-10 to 2017-18.
The FA said it is "carefully considering the decision and its implications and will take action where appropriate."
Legal
Etihad Airways considers legal action against Premier League
Etihad Airways, Manchester City's principal sponsor, is considering legal action against the Premier League.
The airline claims that the release of commission findings has had "damaging implications," even though it was not named in the redacted published findings.
The UAE's state-owned national airline has denied any involvement in improper commercial arrangements as part of this ongoing controversy surrounding Manchester City's financial practices.
Twitter Post
Official!
🚨 OFFICIAL: Manchester City confirm they appeal after PL verdict, stating again they are “innocent”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 2, 2026
“Manchester City Football Club can confirm that at 7pm on Thursday 1st October 2026 the Club lodged its comprehensive Appeal against the opinion of the Premier League… pic.twitter.com/5JglePZ9YH