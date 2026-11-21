'Men's tennis boring,' says Coco Gauff: Here's why
What's the story
Coco Gauff, the world No. 4, has shared her thoughts on the current state of both men's and women's tennis. She believes that women's tennis is more competitive as "it's so open," with the top 10 players being very close to each other. Since the start of 2024, eight different women have won Grand Slam titles. Aryna Sabalenka has won three trophies, while Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina have two each.
Competitive edge
Gauff on women's tennis
In a media interaction, Gauff emphasized the competitiveness of women's tennis, saying "anybody can win on any day."
She also noted that "any week can change your life," making it super exciting.
The world No. 4 said there's a close gap between the top 10 and the rest of the field, which is just a matter of details.
This makes women's tennis more unpredictable than ever before.
Men's game
Gauff on men's tennis
Gauff also shared her thoughts on the men's game, saying it can be "boring" at times as the same players keep winning.
She said, "I feel like in the past, there was a bigger margin. Right now in the men's [game], sometimes it's boring because the same people are winning (smiling)."
Notably, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been dominating the ATP, with Alexander Zverev breaking the impasse this year.
Between the 2024 Australian Open and the 2026 Australian Open, Alcaraz and Sinner won nine consecutive Grand Slam titles.
Unexpected outcomes
Biggest surprises in women's tennis this year, per Gauff
When asked about the biggest surprises in women's tennis in 2026, Gauff picked Maja Chwalinksa over Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova.
Chwalinska had to qualify for the French Open but reached the final before losing to Andreeva.
She then won the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open in October, proving her talent wasn't a one-time wonder.