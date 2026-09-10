Coco Gauff reaches US Open semi-finals with Mirra Andreeva scalp
What's the story
Coco Gauff has made it to the semi-finals of the US Open for the second time in her career. The American tennis star staged a stunning comeback against fifth seed Mirra Andreeva, winning 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2 in a thrilling contest that lasted over two hours. Gauff saved two match points during the second-set tiebreaker to seal her place in the last four. Here's more.
Dominance
Gauff extends her winning streak to 11 matches
With this win, Gauff improved her head-to-head record against Andreeva to a perfect 6-0 on the WTA Tour.
Notably, three of those wins have come after she was a set down.
Meanwhile, this victory also extended Gauff's winning streak to 11 consecutive matches overall.
Coming into the US Open, Gauff bagged the Cincinnati Open title.
Upcoming match
Gauff to face Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals
In the semi-finals, Gauff will take on second seed Elena Rybakina, who is set to become the new World No. 1 on Monday.
The two players have met twice before, with their head-to-head record tied at 1-1.
Earlier, Rybakina took down Zheng Qinwen with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 14 minutes.
Information
25-6 win-loss record at US Open
Gauff is now 25-6 at the US Open. She is chasing her 2nd US Open crown, having won the tournament earlier in 2023. For the 7th time, Gauff has reached the semis or beyond at Grand Slams. Gauff, who is a two-time champion, owns a 90-26 win-loss record.
Records
Gauff attains these feats
Gauff has now reached her seventh semi-final in Grand Slam events, as mentioned.
As per Opta, among active players only Venus Williams (12) and Serena Williams (10) have more semi-final appearances before the age of 23.
Gauff has reached the semi-final at consecutive Grand Slam events for the second time in her career, after three straight between the US Open in 2023 and Roland Garros in 2024.