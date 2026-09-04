T20I Tri-Series, SA's Connor Esterhuizen hammers 88 versus Namibia: Stats

Esterhuizen and Pretorius shone with a solid 70-run effort in the 1st six overs.

Esterhuizen led the show with a 20-ball 41 in this phase.

After the powerplay, Pretorius hit a six each in consecutive overs before his partner belted Jack Brassell for 24 runs in the 9th over.

Both players continued to make merry before Namibia broke the stand.

Esterhuizen swung across the line and missed.