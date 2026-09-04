T20I Tri-Series, SA's Connor Esterhuizen hammers 88 versus Namibia: Stats
What's the story
South Africa cricket team batter Connor Esterhuizen played a crucial knock of 88 versus Namibia in the 6th match of T20I Tri-Series 2026 on Friday. The match is being held at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek. Esterhuizen and Lhuan-dre Pretorius added an opening stand of 156 runs before the former perished to Jan Balt. It was a quality effort from Esterhuizen. Here's more.
Knock
A superb exhibition of raw power
Esterhuizen and Pretorius shone with a solid 70-run effort in the 1st six overs.
Esterhuizen led the show with a 20-ball 41 in this phase.
After the powerplay, Pretorius hit a six each in consecutive overs before his partner belted Jack Brassell for 24 runs in the 9th over.
Both players continued to make merry before Namibia broke the stand.
Esterhuizen swung across the line and missed.
Runs
6th fifty in T20s for Esterhuizen
Esterhuizen's knock of 88 came off 40 balls. He slammed six fours and 8 sixes.
He has now raced to 294 runs from 9 matches for SA at an average of 42.
He hammered his 3rd half-century and also registered his career-best score.
Playing his 56th match in T20s overall, the player has amassed 1,157 runs at 26.9.He smashed his 6th fifty, as per Cricinfo.
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Partnership records between the two players
Esterhuizen and Pretorius shared 156 runs between them. It's now the sixth-highest stand for any wicket for South Africa. Meanwhile, this is now also the 2nd-highest stand (1st wicket) for the Proteas.