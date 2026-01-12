Aston Villa close in on Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher 

Premier League club Aston Villa are on the verge of club to club agreement for midfielder Conor Gallagher. As per Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between the two clubs are at final stages. A loan deal with buy option clause to eventually becoming mandatory is likely on the cards. Romano also added that talks will now continue on player side now. Notably, Tottenham Hotspur are still interested in signing the former Chelsea man.

Context Why does this story matter? Gallagher has found playing time hard to come by this season. The 25-year-old Englishman has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season. However, he has mostly come on as a substitute. Notably, the player has made 19 league appearances for Atletico this season, but just five of those have been starts. Gallagher is believed to be wanting a move back to the Premier League and is keen to experience Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

Information Gallagher owns 77 appearances for Atletico Gallagher joined Atletico in the summer of 2024 and has since then gone on to make 77 appearances, scoring 7 goals and making 9 assists. Last season, he made 50 appearances and scored four goals (A6).