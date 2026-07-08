FIFA biased toward Messi, Argentina? Egypt's Hossam Hassan alleges

Post-match remarks

'Why isn't there any fairness in sport?'

After the match, Hassan openly questioned the fairness of the tournament. He said, "We were better, but football is unfair. It could be a matter of marketing; they could want to make a World Cup with the champion of the last World Cup; they want Messi to exist (in the tournament)." He later added: "Why isn't there any fairness in sport? In football? I do not want to try to put it nicely here with beautiful wording. We have been treated unfairly today. We have suffered injustice."