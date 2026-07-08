FIFA World Cup, Argentina stun Egypt 3-2 in R16: Stats

Match highlights

Egypt take 2-goal lead before Romero halves deficit

Yasser Ibrahim opened the scoring for Egypt with a header in the 15th minute, leaving Argentina scrambling for an equalizer. Argentina's captain Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the first half, leaving them trailing. Egypt took advantage of this and doubled their lead in the 67th minute through Mostafa Ziko, who scored from a Mohamed Salah assist. The goal left Argentina on the brink of elimination from the tournament. However, Cristian Romero brought hope back to Argentina with a header from Messi's cross in the 79th minute.